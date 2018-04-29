Share:

Rawalpindi - Dozens of employees of the New Murree Patriata Chairlift on Saturday staged a massive protest demonstration against the management for removing them from service.

According to details, a large number of employees of the New Murree Patriata Chairlift staged a protest demonstration against the management for sacking them from jobs. They chanted slogans against General Manager and other high-ups of New Murree Patriata Chairlift.

A sit-in was also staged by the protestors on the occasion who were demanding reinstatement or else they would continue their protest.

“I have been fired from service without any mistake or prior notice,” said Shabbir, an employee. He added that the management is out on a mission to deprive the poor employees of their rights.

Another employee was of view that he has been working at Patriata Chairlift for last many years and earning bread and butter for his family.

At a stage when the protestors went out of control, the management called police to control the enraged protestors.

On the other hand, the tourists faced troubles because of the closure of the chairlifts.

Saman Amin Shah, a tourist, told media she arrived in Murree along with family to enjoy the weekend. She said that her son and daughter were curious to have a ride on chairlift but disappointed after knowing the management shutdown the service.