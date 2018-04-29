Share:

Islamabad - Around 100 female teachers were awarded certification on completion of special teaching techniques’ course to serve in their communities and work as entrepreneurs under the Women Focused Employment Driven Training Programme.

Children’s Global Network Pakistan in partnership with the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) on Saturday organised a ceremony here to give away certificates to young women on successful completion of training in Interactive Teaching Techniques under ‘Women Focused Employment Driven Training Program’ for unemployed educated women of Punjab.

The programme builds the capacity of women to serve as teachers at educational institutions and earn a decent livelihood utilizing their skill set.

The training included a three-month comprehensive face-to-face training in CGN-P interactive teaching techniques.

The ceremony was organised to award certificates to forty women of batch I who had completed their training. Under the programme 100 women will be trained in interactive teaching techniques.

The ceremony was attended among others by Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Dr Fazal-ur-Rehman Head of Education Department AIOU, Mehnaz Aziz President Parwaan & CEO Children’s Global Network Pakistan (CGN-P), training participants, parents head teachers of private schools, CGNP and Parwaan team. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training appreciated CGNP and Parwaan for working with the government on important gaps in education. It was for the first time under the present government that work on early childhood was taken on a large scale.

He appreciated PSDF initiative and said many years back this initiative was undertaken by the Punjab government with their own funds. Working within limited resources is not any easy task and you have to set priorities, he remarked.

President Parwaan Mehnaz Aziz while felicitating the passing out cohort remarked that the future of millions of out of school children in Pakistan is in your hands and you should take the responsibility of inducting them into the education system. She said that the participants of this program are fortunate to have been trained in globally recognized best teaching methodologies.

The ‘Interactive Teaching Techniques’ equips young trainees with the required skills as well as theoretical understanding essential for primary pedagogy.

The course introduced the trainees to a wide range of pedagogy domains and helped them develop an in-depth understanding of the teaching domains to prepare children to be motivated learners. The workforce of skilled and well-versed young women trained as teachers during this program will not only find suitable employment but also help Pakistan in meeting its international obligations as according to Sustainable Development Goals SDG 4.