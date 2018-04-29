Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has imposed ban on new water connections and decided to take action against illegal sale of tanker water being pumped from the ground through private tube-wells.

Earlier, the RCB had urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users as RCB is receiving four millions gallons from Khanpur Dam due to water level in the dam dropped drastically. RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all out efforts are being made to meet the water demand of the residents of Cantonment areas.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken against those who waste water on washing cars, gardening and other chores, however, those who will not avoid lavish use of water, the board will cancel their connections.

RCB is also taking action against those who have illegal water connections.

To a question he said that RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady

water supply to the residents.

The board under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

He said, the residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those who would be found indulge in any such practice in future. Special teams were deployed to check illegal connections, he added.

The RCB nowadays, is receiving four million gallon water (MG) from Khanpur Dam while earlier, its quota was 12 MG which was reduced further to 9 MG. The board is trying to meet the water demand of 19 MGD through its 60 tube-wells, he added.

Replying to a question he said, efforts are being made to rehabilitate five tube-wells started malfunctioning due to heavy load. He informed the board would take action against illegal sale of water of private tube-wells.