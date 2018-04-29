Share:

Rawalpindi - Former renowned cricketer and speed star Shoaib Akhter said that motorway police had always been an exception for its honesty, courtesy, and professionalism.

He said that it is due to their proactive approach and spirit to help the pe ople in distress which made this organisation prominent.

He said this while addressing as a chief guest at seminar on road safety campaign by the National Highway and Motorway Police (N)5 North Zone here on Saturday.

Shoiab Akhter urged motorcyclists should use helmets to avoid serious injuries. He said that 63 people were dead due to not utilising helmet in 2017. He said that now the situation is improving and 60 per cent individuals are utilising helmets. Shohaib said that it is a matter of pleasure for him that women were being provided employment opportunities in the force.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways And Motorway Police (N) 5 -North Mehboob Aslam said it is not our aim to challan actually we want to educate the road users.

PML-N leader Chaudhry Wajid Ayub, MPA Malik Iftakhar and others also addressed the seminar. On the occasion, the DIG NHMP also distributed 1,000 helmets among the motorcyclists.