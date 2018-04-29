Share:

SYDNEY - The last time Australia met Afghanistan on a cricket field, a record-breaking innings by David Warner resulted in a thumping 275-run win at the 2015 World Cup.

The two sides are due to meet again in next year's World Cup, with Afghanistan drawing Australia for the teams' opening match of the 2019 tournament in the UK in what shapes as the start of more regular meetings between the two nations.

Last week's International Cricket Council meeting in Kolkata signed off on a new Future Tours Programme for 2019-2023 that will see Afghanistan visit Australia for a Test match as well as host the Baggy Green side, according to Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Shafiq Stanikzai.

Afghanistan play their 'home' matches in Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, and will play their first ever Test match against India in Bengaluru in June.

The matches will not be part of the new Test Championship structure, but the nation has organised bilateral series against top nations including Australia and England.

"We are playing 14-18 Tests in the new FTP cycle. We will be playing against England, Australia, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Bangladesh," Stanikzai said. "These series does not come under the Test Championship, these will be all bilateral series – home and away."

The World Cup meeting with Australia in Perth was a chastening lesson for the plucky Afghan side as they conceded 6-417, the highest team total in World Cup history. Warner hit 178, the highest score by an Australian at a World Cup, and his 260-run partnership with Steve Smith, who scored 95, set a new all-time Australian ODI record.

In reply, the Afghans were bowled out for 142 in the 38th over, but three years on are a much improved side, soon to play their first Test, and showed their gritty never-say-die attitude with a storming run through the World Cup Qualifying tournament to earn a spot in the tournament from nowhere.

Their reward is a first-up meeting with Australia in Bristol next June as the defending champions open their bid for a sixth World Cup title, and the bullish Afghan skipper Asghar Stanikzai says the history from Perth will mean little.

"That was a match which taught us plenty of cricket lessons. And as recent results show, we have learnt from that match and only got better since that tournament," Asghar said. "I am getting goosebumps thinking about playing Australia in our World Cup opener in England. For most of us, it is like a dream but the reality is we have worked extremely hard for this and have been rewarded with the opportunity of not only playing against Australia but all the big nations who have done so very well in international cricket over the past years. The match against Australia provides us the chance to make a strong start in the tournament of the best versus the best, and ensure people take serious note of us."