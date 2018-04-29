Share:

LAHORE - All arrangements have been completed for PTI’s public show at the spacious Minar-i-Pakistan lawns on Sunday (today) afternoon.

The public gathering, interestingly, is being held only a day after the new PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addressed a big rally in Mardan, an important city of the PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At that event, the PML-N president highlighted the steps he took during his 10-year rule in Punjab that made it the country’s most developed federating unit. He also promised that if voted to power again in 2018’s general elections, he would bring KP at par with Punjab and take steps the PTI failed to do in five years.

Like PTI’s previous two rallies which were organised in 2011 and in 2014 on Sundays, the third event is also being held on a closed holiday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who reached Lahore Saturday to join a night celebration at the meeting site, said he will announce 10 points of his party’s manifesto during Sunday’s address.

He said the mass meeting will prove a game changer for next elections. Khan directed all his party workers from other provinces to arrive in the city. To bring more and more people to the rally venue, the PTI launched a media publicity campaign and also displayed banners and posters in the city. People from other cities are also expected to participate.

Around 30,000 chairs have been placed at the rally venue for the convenience of the participants. However, organisers are expecting a much bigger show.

A 120 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up for the party leaders. Separate sitting arrangements were made for women participants. The venue was decorated with portraits of Imran Khan and other leaders and party and national flags.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the event. Thousands of policemen have been deployed at the important places. Party volunteers would also perform security duties.

The main venue was divided into three parts. The gate adjacent to Baba Haider Sain Shrine was reserved for women and families entries while VIPs would enter from gate number two. The common public will get entry from gate number three and Lady Willington Hospital side.

Special traffic plan has been announced for the participants reaching Lahore from other cities.

PTI MPA Shoaib Siddiqui said more than 50,000 chairs were placed in the arena for the participants. He claimed more than 200,000 people will attend the meeting. He said the government has already started impounding public transport so that the people from other cities could not reach Lahore. These practices of Shehbaz government, he warned, will not succeed. He said PTI will hold a rally at Sharifs’ residence at Jati Umra and Model Town if the government continued stopping PTI supporters from reaching Minar-i-Pakistan.

Imran Khan attended Saturday night celebration at Minar-i-Pakistan. Party leadership from Lahore and a good number of people including women were also present.

Renowned singers Ataullah Esakhelvi, Ibrarul Haq, Strings and others performed national and party songs. A show of fireworks was also held on the arrival of Imran Khan at the venue.