Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday faced another setback as another lawmaker Yousaf Shahwani joined Pak Sarzameen Party. Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh Yousaf Shahwani made this announcement in a press conference along with Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and other office-bearers at Pakistan House.

On the occasion, Yousaf Shahwani said that he belonged to Balochistan and wanted to deliver for people of entire country. He lauded the services of Syed Mustafa Kamal as mayor of Karachi. He further said that he disappointed with internal rifts of MQM-P and decided to join PSP to deliver the masses.

While addressing the press conference, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal welcomed Shahwani in the party.

Kamal alleged that MQM’s elected representatives of local government embezzled the funds and still the money sent to London for Altaf Hussain. He said that people rejected the ruling leaders and they have decided to vote dolphin in next general election. He commenting on upcoming budget that federal government formed the budget from money of Karachi and did not include any impressive budget for Karachi, adding that we have rejected budget. He said that PSP is a major opposition party in Sindh as caretaker government will not be formed without their consultation, adding that PSP will reject any decision of the concern authorities if caretaker government will be formed without their consultation. He further said that around 7 million people were not included the census as PSP has filed a petition in apex court on behalf of Nadra’s record.