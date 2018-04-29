Share:

NEW DELHI - Australian journalist Dennis Freedman is at it again. This time he seems to have pushed the bar a little further. Freedman’s latest victim is Gautam Gambhir, who has just stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain. He stepped down from captaincy following dismal performances by Daredevils in IPL 2018 and the franchise are currently at the bottom of the IPL Points table.

Lately, Gambhir made a statement on the participation of Pakistan in cricket. In an interview with ANI, Gambhir said that India should not only boycott Pakistan from all cricketing activities but ban them from everything.

It seems such a notion did not go down well with Dennis, who waits for such opportunities to take a dig at Indians.

Dennis Freedman, whose Twitter account username is Dennis Jong Un (for sarcastic purposes) wrote, “Gautam Gambhir is a verbal terrorist. The crap he said again today re relationship between India / Pakistan is dangerous.”

Dennis who famously ‘Does PSL’ during the third edition of the Pakistan Super League for a website and was quite impressed by the quality of the event is also using the ‘Dennis Doesn't IPL’ username to further agonise the Indians.

Dennis had in the past called Virat Kohli a sweeper as well. He had also gone to the extent of comparing the India map with women’s innerwear.

So, such antics are nothing new to Dennis Freedman.