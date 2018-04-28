Share:

LONDON:- Boyzone are set to split for good. The Irish boyband - comprised of Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch - will go their separate ways after their upcoming 25th anniversary album and tour. The Sun reports that the band will also pay tribute to their tragic fifth member, Stephen Gately, who died suddenly in 2009 of a congenital heart defect. They have recently found an old recording of an unreleased song by Stephen and have added their own vocals to include the tune on the album, which is also set to feature Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith. Keith previously admitted he struggled to cope when the band returned to touring after Stephen’s shock death.