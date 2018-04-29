Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the Bus Rapid Transit system a source of corruption and asked National Accountability Bureau to launch inquiry against KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

Addressing a public gathering in Nowshera on Saturday, the JUI-F chief said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had broken record of former regimes in corruption and above that, Pervez Khattak was challenging them for open debate. He said that the MMA government in KP was far better than Sindh and Punjab governments.

He said that PTI had badly failed to bring reforms in KP and instead of bringing change in the province; they bulldozed the existing infrastructure of the province.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been criticising metro bus service in Lahore but he himself had now launched the project to muster support of the people.

Large number of participants from different parts of KP participated in the gathering. The venue was decorated with party flags. The gathering was also addressed by federal minister Akram Khan Durrani and provincial leaders of the party.