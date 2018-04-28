Share:

HAFIZABAD-An all-out effort would be made to make the District Public School Hafizabad as a model institution.

The teachers concentrate on the studies of the students to make them true Muslim and patriotic citizens, said chairperson of Board of Governors of DPS Saleha Saeed.

Presiding over the annual prize distribution ceremony, she said that no nation can develop and compete the world without getting modern education and technology.

She added that purposeful education is key to progress and prosperity of a nation. She advised the students to work hard to brighten their career and enable their parents to rejoice by brightening their career and raise the image of their institution as well as country.

She further said that the teachers perform their duties honestly and sincerely and the parents also keep their vigilant eye over their children to save them from the evil effects of dish, cable and internet.

She emphasized the need of character building of the students by the teachers and parents jointly. The principal of the school told the chairperson that the students of the school have got distinction in 5th grade, 8th grade and secondary school examination 2017. Later, the chairperson distributed prizes, medals and appreciation certificates to the students and teachers.