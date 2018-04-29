Share:

RAWALPINDI: A court of law has granted bail to an accused in a fraud case of Rs9.5 million because of the police alleged faulty investigation in the case.

Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Umer Javed Virk awarded bail to an accused Sajid Islam son of Muhammad Slam, a resident of Swabi district, and ordered him to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000 with the court.

Haseeb Anwar son of Brig (Retd) Habib Anwar, resident of Sadiqabad, lodged a complaint with Police Station Sadiqabad on 8/2/2018 stating he is an authorised supplier of motorcycles and had given 285 motorcycles to Sajid Islam, a Swabi-based dealer, on credit of Rs10 million but later Sajid refused to pay the amount. He requested the police to register a case against the accused. Police lodged a case under section 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) of Pakistani Penal Court and held the accused.

Area Magistrate Umer Javed Virk took up instant bail petition of accused Sajid Islam he filed through his lawyer. Arguing before the court, the defence counsel said that his client was falsely implicated in the case and the accused is no more required for further investigation. He said that detention of his client in jail would not serve useful purpose. He prayed to the court to grant his client bail in the case.

Opposing the comments of defence, the prosecution said the accused is fully involved in the fraud case and had bribed the police to twist the facts in investigation. He told the accused is part of an organised fraudsters’ gang. The prosecutor requested the court to dismiss the bail petition.

After completion of arguments of both parties, Area Magistrate Umer Javed Virk granted bail to the accused against the surety bond of Rs50,000.

On the other hand, the prosecutor and the complainant denounced Sadiqabad police for taking side of the accused. They said that Sajid Islam is member of an organised gang which is involved in distributing the motorcycles to unknown persons and the criminals in KP and other parts of country against bogus registration documents. They said SI Raja Ammad, the investigation officer, had received hefty bribe from Sajid Islam and his handlers for saving his skin during investigation. Commenting on the court order, the prosecutor and complainant said they would challenge the verdict in the apex court. SI Raja Ammad, when contacted, rebuffed the allegations of taking bribe and declaring the accused not guilty in investigation.–Israr Ahmed

47 men, women held for alleged immoral activities

ISLAMABAD: Police Saturday raided a farmhouse at the outskirts of federal capital and rounded up some 47 men and women for their involvement in immoral activities, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

According to sources, officials of Bhara Kahu police raided a farmhouse in the wee hours of Saturday and arrested 27 young men and 20 women allegedly involved in immoral activities.

The detained men and women were moved to police station where a case was chalked out against them.

Some of the women, held by police, alleged they sustained injuries due to torture by cops at the time of raid. They also claimed they were coming back from Murree when police intercepted them at a picket and forcibly shifted them to police station.

A senior police official told media that the Farmhouse raided by police is owned by Raja Kamran located in Phulgiran Village on Simly Dam Road.

He said when the police carried out the raid on the farmhouse, the men and women were dancing there and involved in immoral activities. “Some of those nabbed by police sustained minor injuries as they were trying to escape the arrest or misbehaving with the raiding cops,” he said. He said the men were put behind the bars in PS Bharakahu while the women were shifted to Women Police Station.–Staff Reporter

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Amir Niazi while talking to media men confirmed the raid and said that 47 men and women were apprehended by police. He said that a case has been registered against the accused.