LAHORE - Shehbaz Sharif, chief minister of Punjab and president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has said the incumbent government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif has done selfless service to people.

He said the last four-and-a-half years of the PML-N government had been the best in terms of development and progress in the country. The plans made for development and progress of the country were implemented at a fast pace and in a transparent manner, he said. Credit for the CPEC goes to the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, he said. “Under the CPEC, the biggest coal-based power generation projects of the country have been installed.

The Sahiwal coal power plant and the Port Qasim coal power projects are generating 2700MW of electricity. These projects were completed at a fast pace,” he said while talking to parliamentarians from Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions at his Model Town residence.

PML-N Patron Nawaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, provincial ministers and PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the parliamentarians, Shehbaz said that uncertainty was not good for the country and “we should move forward with unity and harmony”. He said that people who recently left the PML-N had joined the party after winning elections as independent candidates. He said they would pay the price for their decision. He said the PML-N would get votes from Karachi to Torkham and the journey of development would continue.

Addressing the ceremony, Nawaz Sharif said Shehbaz had done selfless service to people and nobody could serve people this way. He said that networks of roads, educational institutions and hospitals had been established in Punjab.

Shehbaz said the PML-N government worked day and night to eliminate loadshedding. “Apart from CPEC, Nawaz Sharif decided to install power projects from own resources. By taking a decision in this regard in April 2015, he showed great political insight. After this decision, Punjab and federal governments installed gas based projects of 3600MW.

These projects were installed in Bhikki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Baloki. Work on the fourth project of 1250MW is continuing at a fast pace and this project will be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

He said apart from power projects under CPEC, the PML-N government had installed 5000MW power projects from its own resources.

On the other hand, Neelum-Jhelum power project was moving at a slow pace for the last 20 years, he said. “Nawaz Sharif started work on this project at a fast pace and this project was completed.

This project of 985 MW cost 5 billion dollars, while we completed projects of 5000MW at half cost of this project,” he said. He said national resources were being looted mercilessly and corruption was damaging this country badly. He said the GDP ratio was 5.8 percent despite unfavourable conditions, highest during the last 13 years.

Agriculture has witnessed four percent growth. He said the PML-N government had taken revolutionary measures for development and progress in the country and elimination of poverty and unemployment.