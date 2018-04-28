Share:

SARGODHA-The speakers during an international conference agreed to make joint efforts to promote peace education that connects sustainable development.

The conference on "Peace Education for Sustainable Development" was organised by the department of education, University of Sargodha. The main objective of the conference was to sensitise the learners to the problems arising on the globe and to play a positive and part through peace education.

Nearly 100 international and national research scholars shared their research studies regarding peace education including Dr Maria, Dr Norizah Mustamil and Dr Rozita Abdul Mutalib from Malaysia, Dr Yanki from Indonesia, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Dr Nabi Bux Jumani and Dr Samina Malik and many other young research scholars.

The speakers stressed on societal necessity of peace education focusing on global issues and bringing change accordingly. They said the people in general need to be educated on how the global society could be made more peaceful.

Dr Maria Binti Salih from University Pendidikan Sultan Idris Malaysia presented her research work on "Peace Educators in the Making through Soft Skills and Habits of Mind. She was of the view that peace education encourages mutual understanding, respect, and collaboration in the conflict between specific groups, as in Israel and Palestinian territories. She stressed on developing individual skills in the students through the inculcation of soft skills and the practice of habits of mind in the teaching and learning process across all levels of education.

An assistant professor of Economics and Business University of Indonesia and a keynote speaker Dr Yanki Hartijasti presented her research paper on ‘Leading Higher Education with Intercultural-Emotional Intelligence’. She highlighted some global challenges in higher education including internationalisation, such as building international brand to attract top global talent to deliver programmes, international research collaboration and attracting the best and the brightest students from across the world.

Dr Norizah Mustamil from University of Malaya shared her experience on "Corporate Culture and Ethical Leadership: Creating and Sustaining Ethical Behaviour in a Workplace”. She expressed that corporate culture and ethical leadership becomes guideline for individuals in behaving ethically in a workplace. She identified two factors to conform the system that provides the most applicable and relevant information of behavioural conduct.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad welcomed the distinguish guests. "We need new forms of education that promotes understanding between cultures, that strengthens the resilience of societies and provides the relevant skills to navigate the future," said Dr Ishtiaq. He stressed a need to promote human rights, dignity, diversity and inclusion. He further added that we have experienced a transition from peace to war and now we are moving in right direction from war to peace.