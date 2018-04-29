Share:

KARACHI - The police arrested four, impounded two vehicles with hundreds of dogs and donkeys hides in metropolis. Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for East, Zulfiqar Lariq said the police found at least 40 bags filled with hides of dogs and donkeys from two vehicles during an operation in the Korangi Industrial Area. Four suspects including an Afghan national were also arrested during the operation. The investigation authorities revealed that the hides were to be sent to China through illegal routes, adding that hides are used to make cosmetics in China. The authorities also said that the hides of donkeys and dogs were quite old. An investigation is being conducted to see what routes were taken to bring hides to Karachi, authorities remarked.

The suspects have confirmed that meat of the animals was still in Afghanistan.