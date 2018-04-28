Share:

LAHORE-Sajjad Ali’s ethereal voice matched with his mammoth stage presence leaves audiences constantly wanting more. Having previously performed in Season 4 and dishing out the hit track ‘Tum Naraz Ho’ in Season 7 and his latest song “Lagaya Dil’ has not only created ripples in Pakistan but across the border as well.

Famous Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh lauded Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali’s latest song ‘Lagaya Dil’ on twitter.

Honey Singh expressed his adoration for the song on his Twitter account saying, “simple but deep poetry”. He also shared a line from the song, “Zindagi mein fir hasa nai,” and said it is brilliant.

Sajjad Ali also took no time to respond saying, “My favourite line too :) love to you, YO YO!”

Last year, the rapper was all praise for another Pakistani track “Tinak Dhin” from Coke Studio Season 10, through social media.

Honey Singh posted the song “Tinak Dhin” on his Twitter account and praised Ali Sethi for his part in the track saying, “You can have a glimpse of Rafi Saab in his texture”.

Ali Hamza of Noori made his solo debut in episode 2 of season 10 of Coke Studio as a music producer with this song in which Ali Sethi and Waqar Ehsin were also featured.

The Bollywood rapper didn’t only mention Sethi’s vocals but also called the song ‘bright and fun’.