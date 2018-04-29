Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Khurram Manzoor and Shan Masood blew away Punjab in their Pakistan Cup day-night match being played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

Both openers Khurram and Shan remained unbeaten as KP hammered Punjab by 10 wickets with 71 balls remaining in the Pakistan’s prime domestic one-day competition.

Khurram hit the highest score of his domestic List A career as he put the Punjab bowlers to sword and punished them at will all around the ground. His swash-buckling unbeaten innings of 190 came off just 118 deliveries with 134 runs coming off boundaries. He hit 26 fours and five sixes in his colourful innings for the delight of the thin crowd present at the stadium.

Such was the mastery of his innings that it overshadowed all other performances. Even his fellow opener Shan took 111 balls to hit the hundred with help of 10 boundaries. Khurram’s hurricane innings made the 298-run target set by Punjab very tame as KP team achieved the target in just 38.1 overs when Khurram welcomed Punjab’s centurian Asif Ali’s very first and only ball of the match with a maximum.

After sending Punjab into bat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s bowlers did a decent job by keeping Punjab to 297 /9 in allotted 50 overs on a placid and batting friendly pitch that has seen 350 plus scores so far.

Khyber’s bowlers put Punjab batsmen under tremendous pressure from the start as Punjab lost both its openers in Sahibzada Farhan and Zain Abbas when score was 42. Captain M Rizwan, seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Shahid Yousaf all failed to click as half of Punjab team was back to the pavilion just for 86 runs in 19th over.

Asif played a superb knock for Punjab without taking any pressure and hit a superb ton that went into vain in the end. Asif hit 121 runs off just 97 deliveries hittin 5 boundaries and 8 sixes before Zia-ul-Haq claimed his wicket. M Imran ably supported him with his 54-ball 59 studded with five fours and a six.

Asif and Imran put up 134 runs for the seventh wicket that helped Punjab to reach a reasonable total of 297 for the loss of nine wickets. But KP openers, especially Khurram, proved that the score was just a meager one. Zia was the top wicket-taker with four wickets conceding 60 runs in 10 overs while all-rounder Hammad Azam finished with 3-53 in his 9 overs.

Scoreboard

PUNJAB:

Zain Abbas c Umar Akmal b Sadaf 27

Sahibzada Farhan b Irfan 14

M Rizwan c Umar Akmal b Zia 9

Shahid Yousuf c Masood b Zia 19

Shoaib Malik c Irfan b Zia 10

Asif Ali c&b Zia 121

Kashif Bhatti c Umar Akmal b Hammad 11

M Imran c Khurram b Hammad 59

Usama Mir b Hammad 13

M Sami not out 3

Imran Khan not out 4

EXTRAS: (b4, w3) 7

TOTAL: (9 wkts; 50 overs) 297

FOW: 1-32, 2-42, 3-70, 4-71, 5-86, 6-130, 7-264, 8-277, 9-292

BOWLING: Sadaf Hussain 10-0-89-1, M Irfan 10-1-45-1, Zia-ul-Haq 10-1-60-4, Hasan Khan 10-0-39-0, Hammad Azam 9-0-53-3, Israrullah 1-0-7-0

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Khurram Manzoor not out 190

Shan Masood not out 100

EXTRAS: (lb5, w3) 8

TOTAL: (0 wkts; 38.1 overs) 298/0

BOWLING: Imran Khan 5-0-27-0, Kashif Bhatti 10-0-68-0, M Sami 5-0-32-0, M Imran 2-0-19-0, Usama Mir 10-0-89-0, Shoaib Malik 3-0-21-0, Shahid Yousuf 3-0-31-0, Asif Ali 0.1-0-6-0

TOSS: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Khurram Manzoor

UMPIRES: Rashid Riaz, Ahmed Shahab

TV UMPIRE: Zameer Haider

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees