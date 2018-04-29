Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Intelligence Bureau — the country’s premier civilian intelligence agency — that played a key role to provide intelligence to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government during ‘2014 sit-ins in Islamabad’ overspent Rs2 billion than the original allocation in the outgoing financial year 2017-18, the budget document reveals.

The federal government had earmarked Rs4.76 billion for the IB in the last financial year but the bureau spent Rs6.76 billion. Now, the IB has sought a supplementary grant for the overspent expenditures and the National Assembly would either approve or disapprove the revised allocation.

For the fiscal year 2018-19, the federal government has earmarked Rs5.1 billion for the IB and the allocation is slightly higher than the outgoing year’s allocated budget.

Meanwhile, National Assembly’s Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, which is headed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, has got an allocation of Rs70. 8 million for the financial year 2018-19. The committee is facing criticism from the main opposition party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf — for its ‘poor performance’ in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

Interestingly, the budget allocation for the Kashmir committee is more than budget earmarked for the offices of the National Assembly’s speaker and deputy speaker and the office of the leader of opposition in the NA.

In the finance bill 2018-19, the total budget allocation for all chairmen of standing committees of the National Assembly has been set at Rs 340 million.

Similarly, the total budget allocation for the offices of the NA speaker and deputy speaker and their staff has been set at Rs 60.3 million while the budget allocation for the office of the opposition leader in the NA has been set at Rs 10.7 million.