Share:

Teacher held for ‘sexually assaulting’ student

Garden Town police on Saturday arrested a schoolteacher allegedly involved in abusing his student and registered a case against him. Raja Zaheer Ahmad, resident of Garden Town area, submitted an application to the police concerned that his 14 years old son Muhammad Danyal was studying in Punjab Cadet School. He said in application that his son was staying in school hostel situated in Aibak Block, Garden Town. On the day of incident, Danyal called his father Raja Zaheer on his cell phone and told him that his computer teacher Azhar Iqbal, who was also hostel warden, called him in his room on April 27 at 11:30 pm. When he (Danyal) reached in warden room, Azhar Iqbal tied his hands and assaulted him sexually. Raja Zaheer further said that he rushed to the school and met his son Danyal who also identified the teacher Azhar and said that he could hardly escape from the clutches of the teacher. Local police, after registration of FIR against the teacher, arrested him. Further investigation is under way. Sources claimed that said teacher was already involved in such crimes and principal of the school knew about that but action was not taken against him.–Staff Reporter

Two killed as rivals trade fire

Two men died and three others were injured in two incidents of firing between rival groups in parts of the city. In the first incident in the Bhatti Gate area, a young man was shot dead and two others were injured by two armed motorcyclists. Rao Shakeel was going to a local market along with his friends, including Maqsood and Zain, when the armed men ambushed them, local police said. The armed men sprayed bullets on them and fled the scene leaving all the three critically injured, a police official said, adding that they were taken to a local hospital where Rao Shakeel breathed his last. The police sent body to the city morgue for autopsy and lodged a murder case against the unidentified killers. In another incident, an armed clash between two rival parties in Burki claimed life of a man and left another injured. According to initial police reports, the men of Lali and Jaga group had enmity in the area of Yadgar Chowk over some issues. On the day of incident, they exchanged words which later led to physical scuffles and ended in an armed clash. In half an hour firing, the police said, two men of Jaga group suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to a local hospital where one of them died. Though police registered a case but there was no arrest reported so far.–Staff Reporter

Awareness key to fighting HIV/AIDS

Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has stressed the need for a massive awareness campaign for measures to avoid deadly HIV/AIDS. Addressing a symposium and participants in an awareness walk at LGH on Saturday, he said that deadly viral diseases could be avoided by living life in accordance with teachings of Islam. Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said extramarital relations were amongst causes of spreading HIV/AIDS. He appreciated the Dermatology Department for holding such events for public awareness. Prof Saadia Siddiqi said that changes on skin could be due to HIV/AIDS. She urged people to immediately contact hospital on seeing changes on skin so that proper diagnosis could be done. Dr Maheen Syed and Mohsin Arshad also addressed the symposium.–Staff Reporter

Strike against Drug Act continues

­

Strike of medical stores against Drug Act 2017 across Punjab entered third day on Saturday. Patients continue to remain in unending suffering due to closure of several stores outside major hospitals. However, a few of them are open near Mayo and Ganga Ram hospital in Lahore. Same situation also persists in other cities including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Okara, Narowal, Sadiqabad, Chishtian, Pir Mahal, Kasur and Vehari.–APP