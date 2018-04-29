Share:

KARACHI - Justice Gulzar Ahmed of Supreme Court Saturday expressed his anger over the corruption and deteriorating conditions in Sindh.

Hearing a suo moto case against corrupt elements working on deputation in the Sindh Coal Authority at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, Justice Ahmed reprimanded the authorities concerned over their failure to submit an inquiry report over matter. “What is happening in Karachi? The people here don’t even leave a single penny. Do the people here not love their province?”

He further remarked, “Where have the Rs10billion to Rs15 billion funds gone? To whose account were the funds transferred? Please find out,” Justice Ahmed remarked while referring to Additional Advocate General Sarwar Khan.

“If this money was spent on people of Sindh, the conditions would have improved drastically. In other provinces at least 50% of funds are spent on development programmes but here everything is looted. What are you doing for your province?” Justice Ahmed added.

The SC judge also questioned if the authorities know about Sindh’s perception across the country. “Do you know what the country thinks about Sindh? Should we tell you what we get to hear about Sindh while sitting in Islamabad?”

He observed that people are dying of malnutrition in Thar. “There neither food nor education in Thar yet you (Sindh Coal Authority) have opened Thar’s chest and depleting its coal resources. Sindh government has turned a blind eye towards everything.”

Justice Ahmed further said: “Is it our job to root out corruption from the province? Where is the Executive now?”

The apex court then summoned completed records of the coal authority, adding that records should include details of number of projects completed, total amount of funds released as well as pictures of the projects.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to shift all oil tankers from Karachi to Zulfiqarabad within 15 days.

The SC Karachi registry conducted hearing of the case regarding the petition of oil tankers parking in Sheerin Jinnah Colony here on Saturday.

The SC while expressed resentment over entry of the tankers in the city. “City government of Karachi trembles like a piece of paper. We will not let the oil tankers to enter the city,” said Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The lawyer of KMC told the court on this occasion that Zulfiqarabad oil terminal had been constructed completely but the owners of oil tankers were not ready to go to Zulfiqarabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that is government not having any will? Throw the oil tankers out of the city through police. If they do not want to work then oil companies should stop supplying them oil. “We are having an option of China. If they do not want to work, they may not,” he added.

The court inquired while hearing that should we get place diamonds on Zulfiqarabad oil terminal for them or should we get construct palaces for the owners of oil tankers?

Court remarked that oil tankers should shift to Zulfiqarabad within a week on their own otherwise they will be expelled out of the city through Rangers and police.

Oil tankers owners told the court that we are ready to move to Zulfiqarabad.

The court remarked that if they do not work than we will say government of Pakistan to talk with China in connection with oil tankers. We will direct the government to go for contract with China for oil tankers, court held.

Court has ordered all oil tankers owners to shift their oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad within 15 days.