KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that no development scheme was included in federal budget for Karachi although we had submitted many schemes.

This he stated during a visit to Garden West area of the city where he inspected road carpeting and other development works. He said that the incoming government would add new uplift schemes in the budget. Thousands of billion rupees had been plundered in the name of rural areas of Sindh without making a single model union committee in Khairpur, Larkana, Nawabshah and other areas. Karachi has been deprived of its rights, he added.

MPA Faisal Subzwari Chairman Union Council Raeesuddin, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi and other local government elected representatives were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said our budget was being utilised now and citizens could see the works being done on ground. He said the city is facing innumerable problems which we are trying to solve.

Mayor Karachi also met with the shopkeepers and residents of the area and asked them to play their role in protecting and development of their roads and streets.

He said an old issue of the area was solved by constructing road with a cost of Rs109million to felicitate millions of people.