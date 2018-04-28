Share:

Karachi-After the incredible success of their Lahore and Islamabad stores, fashion forward and contemporary high street brand, La Societe has launched their debut flagship store in Karachi.

The store features retail merchandise from international designers including formal wear and accessories from brands such as Canali, Emporio Armani and Hugo Boss amongst others.

La Societe is Pakistan’s most exclusive and dynamic luxury men’s wear brand retailer and in five years it has grown to be the destination for the latest collection of high-end men’s wear and accessories. The star-studded event was attended by who’s who of the fashion industry, socialites, celebrities and media personalities.

The store will stock the latest season collections from leading international fashion houses and will give its clientele a chance to forward order from the following seasons’ collections.