KARACHI - A man stabbed her wife in New Karachi area of the city while law enforcement agencies apprehended several suspects including facilitators of a militant group, here on Saturday.

According to police, a man Fayyaz stabbed her wife Shazia to death in a house located in New Karachi area within the premises of New Karachi Industrial Area police station. Police said the killer husband also arrested. Police said that further investigation was underway.

THREE MILITANTS HELD

On the other side, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed to have apprehended three suspects for allegedly generating funds for the militant groups.

The CTD officials said that the suspect militants were identified as Yousuf, Akbar and Masoom. Their arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tipped-off in Saddar locality. CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh, flanked by DSP Chaudhry Safdar disclosed the arrests during a press conference held on Saturday.

The CTD officials also claim to have recovered the donation receipts from their possession, adding that the suspects used to provide financial assistance to the militant groups while collecting the donation money. They said that the accused persons also shot and injured a person, namely Muhammad Hussain at Boat Basin area on January 25 and later killed him after one month by targeting him again. Officials said that the suspects during initial investigations also revealed their involvement in murder cases in Quetta. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Rangers apprehended two suspected during separate raids in different parts of the city. According to Rangers spokesperson, two separate raids were conducted by rangers troops in Artillery Maidan and Defence areas, arrested two suspects including Nida Muhammad and Yasir. The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in drug peddling and street crime while weapon and narcotics also been recovered from their possession.