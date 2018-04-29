Share:

MOHMAND AGENCY - Mobile phone service was restored after 13 months in the agency.

The authorities on March 15, 2017 had suspended mobile phone services throughout the agency at once without any notice and citing any reasons.

The subscribers of different mobile phone companies suddenly found the services forfeited. Authorities had not issue a statements in this regard. However, an official of a cellular company’s tower said that they were directed to suspend their services in the area.

The residents welcomed the restoration of mobile services in the area and termed it good and big news for the tribesmen.

During the last few months in 2017, the agency witnessed worse security condition as on February15, 2017, a suicide bomber struck at the main gate of a government building, leaving five persons including 3 Levies personnel killed.

On Mar 6, 2017, five personnel of Pakistan Army and more than 10 suspected miscreants were killed in a cross-border attack on Pakistani border posts situated at Gora Pari along the Pak-Afghan border at tehsil Biazai area of Mohmand Agency.

Mohmand tribesmen, social organisations and political parties had protested against suspension of cell phone services in the area.