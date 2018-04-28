Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH: A local court sentenced a murder accused to death and fined him Rs200,000 on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, Kashif Bagoo had clubbed a woman namely Zarina Bibi, resident of Sharipura, Gojra to death two years ago during a rape attempt.

In the light of evidence, Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Shafiq Ahmad convicted the accused for the crime. He awarded him capital punishment and imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on him.