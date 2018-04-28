Share:

SHARAQPUR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will clinch the upcoming general election. Nawaz Sharif is a national leader and he has strengthened the economy of Pakistan during his tenure.

These views were expressed by Sharaqpur Sharif Municipal Committee Chairman Mian Imran Ashraf Yaqumia during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the PML-N government provided employment opportunities to the people. He pointed out that the PML-N government had inherited numerous crises such as power crises, terrorism etc. "But the government, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, successfully overcame all the crises," he maintained, adding that the government had launched mega projects for eliminating loadshedding and started military operations i.e. Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fassad for bringing an end to the menace of terrorism in the country.



"All these efforts aimed at making Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country," he noted.