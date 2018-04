Share:

PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa initiated initial probe against Zadran Group for alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of modarba business. As per the details, the accused Gul Marjan, owner of Zadran Group, lured the general public to invest their hard-earned money in their so called modarba business of jewellery, currency, foreign exchange trade and antiques on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment.