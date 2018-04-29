Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to Ministry of Petroleum regarding increase in the prices of petroleum products from 1st May.

New summary contains the proposal to increase the prices of petroleum products. OGRA has recommended Prime Minister to scale up the prices of petroleum products. According to new summary, the price of petrol is proposed to be increased by Rs 3.22 per litre from May 1. While price of kerosene oil has been recommended to be increased by Rs 6.97 per litre and price of light diesel by Rs 6.95 per litre. PM will give the final approval to the determination of the prices which will stand implemented on 1st May at 2400 hrs for one month.