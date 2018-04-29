Share:

RAWALPINDI - Hotline contact was established between Pakistani and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on April 27, a statement issued here on Saturday by Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The DGMO Pakistan Army took up the issue of continuing surge in Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) by Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB). He also highlighted deliberate targeting of innocent civilians residing along the LoC and WB by Indian forces on false pretext of reaction against alleged cross LoC/WB infiltration.

So far, during the current year, 219 innocent civilians including 112 women and children have become casualty (Shaheed/injured) due to Indian targeted CFVs.

The DGMO Pakistan said such unprofessional and unethical acts were provocative, detrimental to the peace, vitiate the situation along LoC and also contribute towards further escalation. He further said instead of blame game Indian security forces need to look inwards.

The DGMO Pakistan emphasised that durable peace along LoC and WB was contingent upon practical manifestation.

YASIN MALIK ARRESTED

IN SRINAGAR

Indian police on Saturday arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, after subjecting him to brute torture in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKLF in a statement said that the police intercepted Muhammad Yasin Malik along with party leader, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri, near Ghousia Hospital in Khanyar when he was on his way to Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, to lead a peaceful protest there.

It said that the police stopped the vehicle that Yasin Malik was driving and straightaway an officer started showering choosiest abuses on the JKLF Chairman and whole resistance leadership. The police officer was endlessly calling the resistance leaders as terrorists and threatening to kill them all, it added.

The statement said that Yasin Malik objected to misbehavior of the officer and asked him to show some restraint but there was no stopping to his hooliganism.

