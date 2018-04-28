Share:

“For decades, Saddam Hussein divided you citizens against each other. For decades, he threatened an attack on your neighbours. Those days are over forever. Now it is time to look to the future, to your future of hope, to a future of reconciliation.”

–Paul Bremer-Administrator of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq

Iraq was invaded by the imperialist decision of United States President George Bush’s administration. His administration was dominated by the neoconservatives who had imperialist ambitions. With the help of British Prime Minister Tony Blair, U.S went against the resolutions of the United Nations and invaded Iraq. President Bush promised a bright future to the Iraqi people in a prosperous and free Iraq. However, the decision to free Iraq was a pipe dream, as it turned out that the living conditions of the average Iraqi people were severely damaged.

After the invasion, Bush made it clear that the US would not commit itself to nation building that meant that the US’ responsibility was just to depose Saddam Hussein. The Chilcot Report, a British inquiry report on the invasion of Iraq, found that “the Consequences of the invasion were under-estimated….The planning and preparations for Iraq after Saddam Hussein were wholly inadequate.” General Michael Flynn commented on the invasion of Iraq by saying that “it was a huge error….As brutal as Saddam Hussein was, it was a mistake to just eliminate him….The historic lesson is that it was a strategic failure to go into Iraq.”