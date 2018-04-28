Share:

OKARA/MUZAFFARGARH/SIALKOT-The chemists observed shutdown against the amended Drugs Act 2007 in Sialkot district on the appeal of Punjab Chemists Council (PCC) for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

They lodged strong protest by keeping all the medical stores and pharmacies closed in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial , Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils here today.

They said that the Drugs Act was not acceptable in its present shape.

On the appeal of Punjab Chemists Council (PCC) and the Punjab Chemists and Druggists Association, the protesters kept their medical stores closed.

Meanwhile, the people suffered great difficulties in getting medicines as the medical stores were kept closed almost whole the day as part of their anti-Drug Act strike.

They were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted anti-government slogans, demanding early withdrawal of the amended Drugs Act. They took out rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial , Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils and other parts of Punjab province.

The Medical Store Owners Association called upon the government to withdraw the amended Drugs Act 2017 which is what they said tantamount to their economic murder. All the medical stores remained closed in Kamalia. The public expressed their dissatisfaction over the situation. The people stated that the matter between the chemists and the Punjab government had been prolonged beyond reasonable time causing problems for the already suffering patients and their families.

The people called upon the Punjab government to quickly resolve all the issues with the medical store owners and to put an end to the strike.

Meanwhile, the patients ran from one corner of city to another for obtaining the prescribed medicines from any medical store. The medical store owners led a big rally led by president of Chemist Association Mudassar Zia Khan on the Tehsil road. They were raising slogans and demanding the with-drawl of the black law. The Markazi Anjumane Tajiran representatives also joined the rally which rounded through the city and ended peacefully at Tehsil road.

In front of DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh, the protesters organised a rally and blocked the Ali Pur road to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands.

Traders of Wholesale Medicine Market observed a sit-in front of DHQ Hospital and expressed their concern over the mysterious silence of the Punjab government.

Medical store owners have been protesting against the amended Punjab Drug Act 2017, under which a pharmacist’s presence in the medical store has been declared mandatory, whereas a punishment would be awarded over untidiness in stores.

The act also states anyone who exports, imports or manufactures drugs for sale without a licence shall be handed a prison term of up to five years and a fine that extends to Rs50 million.