TANDO ALLAHYAR - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the people would massively support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general election on the basis of its government’s performance.

Addressing a gathering here at the residence of PML-N Senator Raheela Magsi, the prime minister said the people could easily compare the performance of PML-N with other political parties. The PML-N performance outdid the adversaries as it had completed mega development projects in infrastructure, port and energy, which had no parallel in the last 65 years, he added.

The government, he said, was going to complete its term which would further strengthen the democratic system.

He said due to the policies of PML-N government in the last five years, the growth rate had reached 6 per cent, which was set to rise further whereas the provinces were also getting their enhanced shares.

The prime minister said different political parties formed the governments in provinces and the people could differentiate among them on the basis of performance. When compared with the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PML-N stood distinct on the basis of fulfilling its promises, he added.

The PML-N’s politics, he said, were based upon decency and norms as it did not resort to false promises or used foul language against anyone.

The prime minister said the people would decide about the formation of next government with their mandate and they were ready to fully support Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N.

He expressed his confidence that the PML-N would also win the next general elections from the area.

The prime minister also lauded the role of Raheela Magsi and her contributions for the party. He also assured to resolve the issues faced by the people of area.