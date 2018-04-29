Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have probed rape-cum-murder case of minor girl in Orangi Town on Saturday. Police claimed that three suspects were involved in kidnapping, rape and murder.

The four accused persons namely Fazal Muhammad, Faqir Muhammad, Mahar Ali and Rahim were arrested in connection with the rape-cum-murder of a seven-year-old Rabia, however, the police later released a suspect, namely Rahim who was a maternal uncle of the victim and victim’s family had approached the police to release him as even the police did not find a single evidence over his involvement into a case. Police said that DNA samples of the Faqir Muhammad and Mahar Ali have also been matched.

Police said that Faqir Muhammad who was a relative of a victim’s father was the mastermind of the case, who sought help from Fazal Muhammad and his son, Mahar Ali. Police said that Faqir Muhammad and Mahar Ali subjected a victim to rape and then all the three suspects dumped her body. “We did it on behest of Faqir Muhammad who is a relative of the victim’s father and made plan this in avenge of the family dispute,” said District West SSP Omar Shahid Hamid while quoting the accused Fazal Muhammad. Police officials said that the case has been solved while further investigation was underway.