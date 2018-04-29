Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party has invited applications from candidates for awarding tickets for national and provincial assemblies for upcoming general election.

In a statement, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that the applications should be addressed to the President of PPPP and attacked with a bank draft of Rs30,000.

“Applications should reach the Party Secretariat, House No 604, Main Double Road, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad by May 3, 2018, at the latest,” said the statement.

“Incomplete applications not accompanied with the bank draft will not be entertained,” he said. Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that “Imran Niazi is a political bubble. His bubble of being a fake Khan will burst in the 2018 general election”.

Addressing party workers at the membership camp in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that in the Senate elections, the PML-N members were begging to vote for the PPP candidates.

He said that Imran Niazi should control his tongue. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's will is the light at the end of the tunnel for the nation. President Asif Ali Zardari used this light and waged war against terrorists in Swat where the Pakistani flag was hoisted again,” he said.

Bukhari said that “Imran Niazi was dejected by the defeat of the Taliban as he is their supporter”. He further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hails from a glorious political family.

He said that Imran Niazi has done nothing except gambling and ball tampering in cricket. He has only promoted extremism in politics, said Bukhari. “Imran Niazi doesn’t attend the assembly meetings but receives salary along with the perks,” he said.

Bukhari said that terrorism has been defeated, now its Taliban Khan's turn.