SADIQABAD-Former Punjab governor and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said that the people of South Punjab had reposed full confidence in the leadership of the PPP because they considered the party the only voice of the minorities and the suppressed segments of the society in the Parliament.

During a meeting held to review the steps being made for the PPP (minority wing) workers' convention scheduled to be held in May, he claimed that the PPP would sweep the next general election with the assistance of the masses, especially of the minorities. He criticised the incumbent rulers for doing nothing extraordinary for the welfare of the people except looting national resources. He maintained that the rule of the corrupt rulers was destined to cease in Pakistan as the masses had become aware of their corrupt practices and couldn't be fooled anymore.

On the occasion, the PPP leader said that the PPP (minority wing) convention would be addressed by the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "In his address, he will unveil the party policy for the uplift of the minorities as well as the progress of the country," he added.

PPP (minority wing) South Punjab president Basro Jee assured Mekhdoom Ahmed Mehmood of all-out efforts for the success of the PPP convection.