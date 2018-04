Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Punjab government has enhanced the subsidy on DAP fertiliser from 150 to 300 rupees per bag for the farmers. Provincial Secretary for Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood, in an interview with Radio Pakistan, said subsidy on the fertilisers will facilitate the farmers and help boost the per acre yield of the crops. He also warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to increase price of fertilisers in the province.–APP