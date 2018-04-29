Share:

LAHORE - About 2,000 policemen would be deployed to provide foolproof security to the public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at Greater Iqbal Park on today.

As per the security plan, 2,000 policemen, under the supervision of SPs, would perform security duties, whereas 700 traffic wardens, 12 traffic DSPs and two SPs have been assigned the task of maintaining traffic flow on all important roads of the city.

A spokesman for police said that a three-layered security plan has been finalised for the public meeting of PTI, adding that senior police officers would monitor the security arrangements.

Walkthrough gates have been installed at the entry points so that no one enters the venue without being checked for security, whereas a separate entry point has been made for women, where female security personnel would be present. In addition, Dolphin Force, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force and personnel from various police stations have been directed to patrol all routes near Greater Iqbal Park in order to maintain law and order in the city. Police officials have also been directed to conduct search and sweep operations in various areas of city.