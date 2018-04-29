Share:

LONDON:- Tammy Beaumont, the England batsman and Player of the Tournament at the 2017 World Cup, has had her cricket kit and England caps recovered after they were stolen from her car. Appealing for help after the break in, Beaumont tweeted that while the theft of her kit could leave her struggling at practice on Tuesday it was the loss of her caps to mark 50th appearances in ODIs and T20Is were was "most upsetting". A short while later she posted again to say that Police had found the kit dumped in a nearby field with all her possessions still inside. Agencies