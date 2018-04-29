Share:

PESHAWAR - At least four labourers were killed as terrorists stormed their tent near Afghan border in South Waziristan Agency in the wee hours of Saturday, Assistant Political Officer Akhlaq Ahmed said.

According to the political administration of Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan Agency, the incident occurred in Momi Karama area.

The sources said the labourers were sleeping in tent erected in the compound of former Taliban commander Allouddin Mehsud where they were shot dead. Their bodies were set ablaze by the terrorists before they fled, they added.

It may be added that Allouddin Mehsud has defected to the government some time back.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday.

According to sources, Sakhi Sarwar police stopped a vehicle coming from Balochistan for checking at a picket.

Police recovered two Kalashnikovs, 310 bullets with magazines from one Abid son of Jumma and Muhammad Ali son of Mukhtar. The accused hailed from Dukki and Jacobabad, Sindh.

Three TERRORISTS HELD

IN FAISALABAD

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorism plan by arresting three terrorists of a banned outfit along with explosive material in Faisalabad on Saturday. Counter Terrorism Department spokesman said CTD police station Faisalabad received information that three terrorists belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present near Banaspati Factory Sammundri Road and wanted to launch terrorist attack on LEAs (Law Enforcing Agencies).

On the tip-off, the CTD team conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing three terrorists who were identified as Walid Ahmed, Shahnawaz and Muhammad Amir.

The CTD team also recovered 4.350 kg explosive material, 3 detonators, 27 feet safety fuse, two pistols and 12 bullets from their possession. Further investigation was underway.