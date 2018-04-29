Share:

Trailblazer Walsh wins and hangs up boots

DUBLIN- Trailblazing Irish jockey Katie Walsh, who came closest to becoming the first woman to ride a Grand National winner, has retired. The 33-year-old -- third on Seabass in the world's most famous steeplechase in 2012 -- bowed out in the best possible way with a fine win at Irish national hunt racing's premier festival Punchestown. Despite still being at the top of her game -- which down the years has seen her win an Irish National on Thunder and Roses and three winners at the Cheltenham Festival -- Walsh felt she had achieved all she could. "I've had a marvellous career and I've unbelievable memories. The next chapter in life begins now," she said. "I said to myself that I'd retire whenever I rode my next winner, whether it be here at Punchestown or wherever.”–AFP

Australia honours 'Black Power' hero Peter

SYDNEY - The Australian Olympic Committee Saturday awarded a posthumous Order of Merit to Peter Norman, a record-holding sprinter who supported two Americans in their famous Black Power salute at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. Norman split US track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos to snatch silver in 20.06 seconds, setting a national record for the 200m that still stands after 50 years. The AOC said it was Norman's decision to stand in solidarity with Smith and Carlos during their silent civil rights protest on the medal dais that further etched him into Australian Olympic folklore. During the ceremony, Smith and Carlos both put a black-gloved fist in the air. Norman backed their gesture, wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge in support, but was then frozen out of future Games selection.–AFP

Wozniacki forced to retire from Istanbul

ISTANBUL - World number two and top seed Caroline Wozniacki was forced to retire from her Istanbul Cup quarter-final against Pauline Parmentier of France on Friday after suffering an abdominal injury. Australian Open champion Wozniacki had already received an on-court medical timeout before Parmentier levelled the match at a set apiece. The Dane opted not to continue with the match finely poised at 4-6, 6-3. "I saw she had some problems in the second set with the serve. She was not serving full speed. It's tough when you see your opponent not doing well," Parmentier told wtatennis.com. "Even though we are opponents on the court, we want everyone to be fine, so it's not easy." Parmentier will now face Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania who saw off Donna Vekic of Croatia 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-1.–AFP

Malaysian star Lee suffers shock defeat

SHANGHAI - Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat in the Asia Championships semi-finals on Saturday, the Malaysian great going down in straight sets to rising Japanese star Kento Momota. The 35-year-old Lee, fresh from winning Commonwealth Games gold and reaching the end of one of badminton's great careers, lost 21-19, 21-14 to the unseeded Momota. The 23-year-old Momota will play China's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long in Sunday's final in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Chen, the third seed, was an emphatic 21-16, 21-18 winner over India's unseeded H.S. Prannoy in the other semi-final. In the women's draw, top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan will play China's Chen Yufei in the final. Tai defeated India's former world number one Saina Nehwal 27-25, 21-19 in a tight affair over 45 nervy minutes.–AFP

Duo shares lead at China Open golf

BEIJING - England's Matt Wallace and Adrian Otaegui of Spain share the lead going into the final round of the $3.2 million China Open on Sunday but with the chasing pack stalking them. The duo were at 12 under after Saturday's third round with the triple threat of Sweden's Alexander Bjork, Julien Guerrier of France and Spain's Jorge Campillo all a shot behind. On 10 under were six players, ensuring Sunday's finale looks set to go right to the wire. The reigning champion Alex Levy of France was in a share of 12th, three shots off the leaders at Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing. "I'm playing really nicely, I'm hitting it long and straight and if I do that tomorrow I'll have a few chances at birdie," Wallace, the overnight leader who is chasing a third European Tour victory, said.–AFP