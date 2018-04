Share:

KHAIRPUR - Two people were killed when a tractor hit a motorcycle near Pano Aqil on Saturday. According to police, a speedy tractor hit a motorcycle at National Highway near Pano Aqil, resultantly, Kirshan Bagri (25), and his grandson Amar (1), were killed on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to Pano Aqil Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to their heirs. Tractor driver manage to flee from the scene.