Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two planes narrowly avoided collision at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad on Saturday. A private airline plane was waiting for command from the control room to take off for Sharjah when another flight from Karachi arrived. The two planes narrowly escaped a collision. However, due to rumours of collision of planes, the flight operation was suspended. Later, after thoroughly examining the plane, it was allowed to take off for Sharjah.