Share:

LAHORE - Will some important political leader(s) join the PTI during its rally at Minar-i-Pakistan today?

There are conflicting reports about it.

A columnist of an important Urdu language newspaper who claims of having had many a meeting with Imran Khan and advised him on various issues has written that estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is likely to join the PTI, severing his decades of affiliation with the PML-N.

However, the same newspaper quoted the Punjab chief minister as saying that there was no such possibility.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said in an interview to WaqtNews channel on Saturday that no wicket is going to fall on Sunday.

According to him, the PTI chairman in his speech will apprise the nation of the manifesto his party will follow in case it is voted to power.