LAHORE-Leading luxury designer Zainab Chottani has launched her much-awaited and first-of-its-kind Chikankari Eid Festive Collection. Set to launch on 7th May internationally and in over 20 cities across Pakistan, the trendsetting Chikankari collection will also be available on the brand’s e-store for pre-booking. Dipping into rich cultural heritage, the Eid Festive Collection embraces the art of ‘Chikankari’ conceived with an aesthetic fusion of urban chic and vintage needlework. With fabrics such as the brand’s trademark soft and breezy supima cotton paired with luxurious khaadi net dupattas, the collection comes in 7 distinct designs, each in two colour ways based in an array of colours. The afternoon was attended by celebrities, socialites and media personalities alike including models Mehreen Syed, Rabia Butt and Aneesa Sharif, TV and media personality Zainab Qayyum, fashion designers Maria Butt and Khadijah Shah to name a few. Indeed, Zainab Chottani is critically acclaimed as one of the leading luxury designers in the country. Known for her signature aesthetics, intricate embellishments and sophisticated craftsmanship, Zainab has also gained global reputation in wedding wear with her extravagant heritage couture sculpted in luxuriant fabrics in both bold and soft hues, in pret with her vision for intricacy and modern cuts and printed lawn collections with her unique play on colour.