BADIN - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Advocate Veerji Kolhi said that only the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed in giving equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan.

Addressing public gatherings in Tando Bago, Talhar, Pangrio, Tando Ghulam Ali and other areas of the district on Sunday, he asked the people of community as well as the workers of the party forge unity among their ranks and apprise him of any oppression by any influential person. “I have and my sister (Senator Krishna Kumari) have been honoured by the PPP leadership to serve the people of marginalized communities” he added and claimed that the PPP was the only party which believed in giving equal rights to people without any discrimination of caste, colour, and race.

He said that PPP lawmakers from Badin district briefed the top leadership of the party about the water crisis and hoped that irrigation minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who had been assigned with the task to ensure the just water distribution, would accomplish his task by providing the water to every part of the district.

Mr Kolhi claimed that the more massive schemes were in the pipeline by Sindh government for the people of his native district Thar. “We all are trying to provide the all basic facilities to Tharis in their difficult times in the wake of severe drought conditions in the desert region,” he added.