Share:

LAHORE : A passenger bus crushed to death three including a woman and children here on Sunday. Police arrested driver of bus. According to details, due to failure of brakes, an over speeding passenger bus ran over three people at Ferozepur Road outside Lahore General Hospital. Three including a woman and two children died on the spot in the accident and the bodies were shifted to Lahore General Hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the vehicle, arrested the driver and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.