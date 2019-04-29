Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday 60,000 PTI workers would be appointed to different departments for party representation.

Talking to journalists and addressing a gathering of party workers here, he said that workers were the most precious asset of the party and it was leadership’s duty to respect them. He said the PTI would give tickets for local government elections to those who had rendered sacrifices for the party. He said that local government elections were just around the corner and workers would be given tickets after reorganisation of the party.

He said the PTI would fulfil all the promises it made with people before the elections. He said that doors of the Governor’s House were open to party workers and farmers. He said that he had realisation of problems faced by the party workers and that the PTI came into power due to sacrifices of the party workers. He said that parties cutting off from workers could not survive. He said that elevating workers’ status was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s priority.

He said the country was facing a financial crisis and “we need to offer relief to farmers to strengthen our economy”. He said “our farm produce can double if the issue of seeds is resolved. We will have to support our farmers to stay in the global market. Our farm produce can increase manifolds if our universities lay emphasis on research in addition to theory.”

Earlier, talking to the media after inaugurating a water filtration plant installed by the Sarwar Foundation at Jamia Khair ul Madaris, the governor said that water filtration plants were being installed across the country to supply safe drinking water to people. He said that plants were being installed by the Aab Pak Authority under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He said the potable water project would be expanded to every part of the country in collaboration with 50 NGOs and philanthropists. He said that previous governments spent billions of rupees on clean water projects, but the nation’s money was wasted due to poor management. He said that he had directed commissioners across the province to prepare lists of water filtration plants. “Once we receive these lists, we’ll make all plants functional,” he said. He said the government was going to do the experiment of a mobile water filtration plant in rural area. If the experiment is successful, he said, it would be replicated at large scale to supply clean water to residents of villages. He said the government would ensure supply of clean water to all its people in this tenure.