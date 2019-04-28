Share:

LAHORE-The latest movie by Pakistani director and actor Ayub Khosa is on Kashmir and is reported to have brought on board Aamir Liaquat for the lead role.

Speaking at Naya Din, Samaa’s talk show, the director said he decided to make a film about Kashmir’s issues. He argued that Kashmir’s portrayal in Bollywood movies is gaining international acclaim, but local Kashmir movies rarely make it internationally.

Khosa says there is no “commercial value” in his film. “The production shouldn’t be one showing a Kashmiri fighter and showing him romancing and singing songs and his lover prancing around him. I don’t want that, we’re going to make a clean, Kashmir-based movie,” Khosa said.

“It’s going to be shot in Kashmir, it’s going to be named after a Kashmiri fighter. I’m confident that it’s going to be part of this film for my good industry friends.” The director further added.

“The film is about Burhan Wani (the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen) and I’m going to play him in the film. I don’t think I’m a hero, but Burhan Wani was definitely a hero for the people of Kashmir,” said Amir Liaquat.