The grand final of the 5th Edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament was played between Al-Maktoom Special Education Center for Visually Handicapped Islamabad and AKAB School for the Blind, AJK at Boranwali Cricket Ground, Faisalabad on Monday.

In the morning, Al-Maktoom Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. The batsmen of AKAB School for the Blind, AJK has been in good touch throughout the event and showed their class in the final as well.

The find of the tournament in B1 (Totally Blind) Category, Tehseen of AJK played splendid shots and scored his ton, he remained unbeaten on 134* runs off 57 balls. That was his second century in this event. Talha on the other end, also played extraordinary knock of 112 runs. AKAB AJK posted 296 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in allotted 20 overs. For Islamabad, Sayyam Abbasi claimed 1 wicket.

In reply, the openers of Al-Maktoom Islamabad started cautiously but steadily. Sayyam Abbasi got out after scoring quick 69 runs off 39 balls and other opener Shahid Saleem made 59 off 31 balls, they kept Islamabad in hunt of huge chase of 297 runs. However, the Totally Blind (B1) player Sohaib Khan turned the table on AKAB AJK with fiery unbeaten 64 runs off 20 balls. Islamabad chased the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Result: Al-Maktoom Islamabad won by 8 wickets Man of the Match: Sayyam Ali

Best Players of the Tournament:

1. Tehseen in Totally Blind (B1) Category

2. Sayyam Ali Abbasi Partially Blind (B2) Category

3. Shahid Saleem Partially Sighted (B3) Category

4. Noman Ali Best Wicket-Keeper

Mr. Jahanzeb Banth (Director Interloop Holding), Syed Sultan Shah (Chairman PBCC), Col ® Ijaz Nasir (Special Assistant to CEO Interloop Holding), Ch. Abdul Hameed (D.O Special Education Faisalabad), Mr. Asim Mehmood (Dean Social Science G.C University Faisalabad, Mr. Moazzam (Representative of Aquafina Water) were the guests of the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players.