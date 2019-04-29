Share:

Alex Hales has been dropped from England world cup squad ahead of the international season for using recreational drugs.

Hales will not travel to Ireland for a one-off ODI on Friday in Malahide and has also been removed from England's squad for the T20I, the one-day series against Pakistan, and the preliminary World Cup squad.

According to an ECB statement, Ashley Giles, ECB's managing director of England men's cricket, and the England selectors, headed by Ed Smith, took the decision after considering what is in the best interests of the England team. The ban will last 21 days.

"Consideration was given to creating the right environment within the team and ensuring that there are no unnecessary distractions and that the team is in the best position to succeed going into this crucial period," read the statement.

"We have thought long and hard about this decision," Giles said. "We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.

"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England player. The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer."